Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds is a dad of three.

The 42-year-old actor confirmed in a tweet Wednesday the birth of his third child, a daughter, with his wife, actress Blake Lively.

Reynolds shared a photo of himself, Lively and their baby girl in a forest. He blurred out his daughter's face and drew on a smiley face instead.

The Deadpool star urged his fellow Canadians to vote and support climate action in the caption.

"I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I'm proud of the climate progress made in the last 4 years," he wrote.

Reynolds and Lively have two other daughters, James, 4, and Inez, 2. People reported Oct. 4 that the new baby had arrived.

Reynolds and Lively had confirmed they were expecting at the New York premiere of Reynolds' movie Detective Pikachu in May.

Reynolds will star in the new Netflix film 6 Underground, which released a first trailer this month. Lively is slated for The Rhythm Section, which released a trailer in September.