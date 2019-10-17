Helen Hunt (L), pictured with Gustavo Dudamel (C) and John Williams, attends Dudamel's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Mad About You" star Helen Hunt was taken to the hospital after her car was T-boned and flipped over on its side. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Helen Hunt is recovering following a car crash in Los Angeles.

People confirmed Hunt, 56, was hospitalized Wednesday after she was involved in a car crash on the corner of San Vicente and Tremaine Avenue.

TMZ said Hunt was riding in the back seat of a black SUV that was T-boned by another car in the intersection. The impact flipped Hunt's vehicle onto its side.

Sources said Hunt was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills. She was spotted leaving the hospital in a white truck a few hours after the crash.

Hunt's rep said the actress was shaken but did not suffer any major injuries.

Hunt is known for playing Jamie Buchman on the NBC series Mad About You. She will appear in a Spectrum Originals revival of the show, premiering Nov. 20.