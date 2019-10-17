Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Lorraine Bracco is sharing her thoughts about The Sopranos.

The 65-year-old actress dished about the HBO series during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Bracco played Dr. Jennifer Melfi, Tony Soprano's (James Gandolfini) psychiatrist, through the show's six-season run. She said the show occasionally jumped the shark, or included far-fetched events.

"When they did the whole thing with me and Peter Bogdanovich and he did the Jeopardy song. That was, for me, jumping the shark," Bracco said, referencing the scene where Jennifer's psychiatrist, Elliot Kupferberg (Peter Bogdanovich), sings the Jeopardy theme song at a dinner party.

In addition, Bracco said she thought Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero's (Vincent Pastore) was the most "unnecessary" in the show.

Bracco also speculated about the characters' futures. She doesn't believe Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt) survived his coma, that A.J. Soprano (Robert Iler) joined the mafia or that Meadow Soprano (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) married Patrick Parisi (Daniel Sauli).

The Sopranos co-starred Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Dominic Chianese and Tony Sirico, and aired from 1999 to 2007. Bracco reunited with the cast in January to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary.

HBO is developing The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel film to The Sopranos. The movie stars Michael Gandolfini, the son of Gandolfini, who died at age 51 in 2013, as a young Tony Soprano.