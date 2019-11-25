Hoda Kotb engaged to boyfriend Joel Schiffman

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Today host Hoda Kotb is engaged to be married.

The 55-year-old television personality surprised her co-hosts Monday by announcing her engagement to boyfriend Joel Schiffman.

Kotb said Schiffman proposed as they were having dinner on a beach during their recent vacation.

"He said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee," she shared. "He said, 'Will you be my wife?'"

Kotb said she and Schiffman have yet to explain their engagement to their two daughters, Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, 7 months.

"How are we going to explain, 'Your parents are going to get married,'" she said. "We're still trying to figure out that part."

Kotb and Schiffman have been dating for over six years. Kotb said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2018 following Haley's adoption that she was open to marrying Schiffman.

"Maybe, we might," the star said. "I feel like everything's great. He's Haley's dad. I'm Haley's mom. We're together."

"I feel like there's not a rush other than we're old and if we're going to do it, we might as well do it," she added. "I think it's fun like this. I don't mind it. We're doing our lives."

Kotb shared a photo of herself with Schiffman, daughter Haley and her mom, Sameha Kotb, on Halloween in October. She said on Watch What Happens Live last week that her endless energy comes from her kids.