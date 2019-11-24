Taylor Swift wins big at the 2019 American Music Awards

Singer Ciara hosted and performed at the 47th annual American Music Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Selena Gomez kicked off the 2019 American Music Awards with a performance. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift was honored at the AMAs with the Artist of the Decade Award on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift won big at the 47th annual American Music Awards on Sunday, taking home the award for Artist of the Year.

"I'm lucky to be here, I know that every step of the way," Swift said while accepting the award. Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey and Post Malone were also nominated for the award.

Swift has now won more AMAs than any other artist in history.

Swift was also honored with the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award, which was presented by music legend Carole King.

The pop star unleashed a career-spanning concert, performing "The Man," "Love Story," "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Blank Space," and "Shake It Off," which also featured Camila Cabello and Halsey.

Swift ended the celebration with a piano version of "Lover," the title track from her latest album which won the AMA for Favorite Album - Pop/Rock.

Shania Twain gave the last performance of the night, singing Swift's "Shake It Off" and Drake's "God's Plan" before launching into her songs "You're Still The One," "Any Man Of Mine" and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman," among others.

Dan + Shay won Favorite Song - Country for "Speechless." Dua Lipa performed her new track, "Don't Start Now" while silver balloons fell upon the audience.

Malone performed his song "Circles" before he was joined onstage by Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT. Aguilera teamed up with A Great Big World for "Fall on Me."

Lil Nas X won Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop for "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Earlier, the Jonas Brothers performed "Only Human" from their tour in Boston in front of a sold-out crowd.

Post Malone took home the award for Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop for Hollywood's Bleeding. Meek Mill for Championships and Travis Scott for Astroworld were also nominated.

Green Day celebrated the 25th anniversary of their album Dookie and performed "Basket Case."

Eilish brought fire to the stage for "All The Good Girls Go To Hell," the first AMA performance of her career. Eilish then won New Artist of the Year shortly after. Lizzo, Luke Combs, Lil Nas X and Ella Mai were also nominated.

.@billieeilish just made her #AMAs debut with an epic performance that has left us all ! #BillieOnAMAs pic.twitter.com/EujneJU6kZ— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

Eilish won the first award of the night, Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock. Imagine Dragons and Panic! At The Disco were also nominated.

Carrie Underwood won Favorite Album - Country for Cry Pretty. Underwood was then surprised with winning Favorite Female Artist - Country when she reached the stage. BTS won Tour of the Year, speaking to fans through a video as they were not present at the event.

Kesha gave a church-themed performance of "Raising Hell" before she launched into her party anthem "Tik Tok." Toni Braxton returned to the AMAs and performed her classic song, "Un-Break My Heart."

Shawn Mendes and Cabello teamed up for "Senorita." The pair got close to each other and teased sharing a kiss before Mendes and Cabello rubbed their noses together. "Senorita"would go on to win Collaboration of the Year.

Cabello returned later and gave a solo performance of "Living Proof."

Lizzo, in a red dress, performed "Jerome" which was followed by Thomas Rhett singing "Look What God Gave Her." The country star walked down to the audience for part of the song.

Halsey won Favorite Song - Pop/Rock for "Without Me." The 25-year-old also performed "Graveyard" during the ceremony.

Selena Gomez opened the show with a performance of her new single "Lose You To Love Me" before she brought out backup dancers and changed her outfit for "Look At Her Now."

LOOK AT HER NOW .@selenagomez with the perfect opening to the 2019 #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/A7JZB7xqBe— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

Ciara, who hosted the show, performed her new song, "Melanin."

The AMAs aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.