Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars partners Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten are celebrating their big win.

Brown and Bersten, both 25, appeared on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America after winning Dancing with the Stars Season 28 on Monday.

Brown and Bersten were joined by runners up Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, third place pair Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, and fourth place pair Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko. The group performed a dance number together.

Brown, a television personality who starred in The Bachelorette Season 15, and Bersten, a professional dancer, reflected on their win in the interview.

"Everyone was so good this season," Bersten said. "There was one week when Hannah did the quickstep, and I was like, 'You know what? I think we're starting to build some momentum.' But Lauren, Ally and Kel have been incredible."

"Hannah really showed her true colors in those dance moves. It was really fun to see her go out there and enjoy herself," he added.

Brown and Bersten earned their first perfect score with a freestyle dance to "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys and "Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani during the finale. Brown thanked fans on Instagram following their win.

"WE DID IT! thank you all so much!" she wrote.

Brown also made headlines Monday for appearing in Peter Weber's first Bachelor Season 24 trailer. Brown rejected Weber during The Bachelorette.