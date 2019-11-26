Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Peter Weber is surprised by a returning Hannah Brown in a new trailer for Season 24 of ABC's The Bachelor.

Brown visits Weber as the pilot is searching for love with a brand new group of women, much to their dismay.

"I know that there's still something there and I would do anything for a relationship," Brown says in the clip released on Monday.

Weber suggests that Brown become a part of the new season, however, it remains unclear if she accepts the offer.

Weber, who had previously competed for Brown's heart on The Bachelorette Season 15, is also featured in the trailer going on a number of romantic dates, breaking hearts and washing his airplane shirtless.

The Bachelor Season 24 is set to premiere on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Brown first entered the series when she competed on The Bachelor Season 23 featuring Colton Underwood.

She chose Tyler Cameron over Jed Wyatt in The Bachelorette Season 15 finale, however, the pair's engagement was called off after it was discovered that Wyatt had a girlfriend who he was still seeing before he appeared on the dating series.

Brown also competed on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars and won the competition series with her partner Alan Bersten on Monday.