Grammys 2019: Dolly Parton to perform with Katy Perry and more

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Country music star Dolly Parton is returning to the Grammys stage.

The 73-year-old singer will perform with Katy Perry, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves during a special tribute to her Sunday at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy said Tuesday that Parton will perform new music from her album Dumplin', the soundtrack for the Netflix film of the same name. She will also join Perry and the others for a tribute featuring her classic songs.

Parton confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday.

"I'm returning to the #GRAMMYs stage, y'all! I'll be performing one of the songs from #Dumplin' & we're cookin' up something special with me, @littlebigtown @MarenMorris @KaceyMusgraves and @katyperry!! Make sure to tune in," she wrote.

Parton is an eight-time Grammy winner who last performed at the awards show in 2001. Little Big Town, Musgraves and Morris are each nominated for awards at this year's ceremony.

In addition, Parton will be honored Friday at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony. Pink, Shawn Mendes, Chris Stapleton and more stars will pay tribute to the singer with performances at the event.

"Dolly Parton has always been and continues to be a courageous trailblazer and indomitable inspiration for creators and artists -- so for us to have the opportunity to honor her at our annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala is to pay tribute to a true pillar of strength and someone who we all look up to and cherish," Recording Academy and MusiCares president Neil Portnow said in September.