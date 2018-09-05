Dolly Parton to receive 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year honor

(L-R) Actors Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda onstage during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The Recording Academy said it has chosen Dolly Parton as its 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy named country music superstar Dolly Parton its 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year.

"Dolly Parton has always been and continues to be a courageous trailblazer and indomitable inspiration for creators and artists -- so for us to have the opportunity to honor her at our annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala is to pay tribute to a true pillar of strength and someone who we all look up to and cherish," Recording Academy and MusiCares President and CEO Neil Portnow said in a statement Tuesday. "Dolly also knows the power of philanthropy and she has used her stardom to contribute to a wide range of causes from natural disasters to education and literacy programs."

The eight-time Grammy winner will be lauded at a ceremony and concert Feb. 8. The event is to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center two nights before the 61st annual Grammy Awards for excellence in music are handed out.

"I am so excited and humbled to be honored as @MusiCares Person of the Year! It's even more special knowing the gala benefits music people in need. I can't wait to hear all of the great artists singing my music," the singer tweeted in response to the announcement.

The 72-year-old entertainer also starred in the films Joyful Noise, Straight Talk, Steel Magnolias, Rhinestone and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Jane Fonda said last month Parton and their other 9 to 5 co-star Lily Tomlin plan to reunite for a sequel to the 1980 workplace comedy.