Feb. 1 (UPI) -- R&B icon Diana Ross is to celebrate her 75th birthday by performing at the Grammy Awards ceremony on Feb. 10.
Alicia Keys is hosting the gala -- which recognizes excellence in music -- at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
CBS is scheduled to air the event. Rapper Kendrick Lamar goes into the competition with a leading eight nominations.
Ross, who turns 75 on March 26, recently took the stage for NBC's New Year's Eve special and performed during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York.
She also received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Music Awards, which was hosted by her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross.
#ICYMI: Don't miss a very special #GRAMMYs performance by @DianaRoss! We will be honoring her landmark career and contributions to music with a special 75th Diamond Diana birthday performance: https://t.co/2o9nuhWee9 pic.twitter.com/6eoZn0Mz9y— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 31, 2019