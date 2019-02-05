Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Tyra Banks will open the new theme park Modelland this year in California.

The 45-year-old model and television personality announced plans for the new attraction in Santa Monica in a press release Tuesday.

Modelland will be located in a multi-level, 21,000 sq. ft. space at Macerich's Santa Monica Place. The theme park is slated to open in late 2019.

"Modelland has been 10 intense years in the making," Banks said in a statement. "It has been my ultimate dream and I have worked tirelessly with laser-focused tunnel vision to bring it to fruition."

Modelland is an entertainment, retail and dining destination that aims "to bring modeling to the masses and expand the definition of beauty." The experience invites visitors to redefine what a model is and become the dream versions of themselves.

"Modelland will awaken your childlike glee by entertaining and educating in unexpected ways that will make learning about oneself fierce and fun," Banks said.

"I want people to feel seen and validated," she added. "Modelland will provide the tools for them to do so and empower them to embrace, adorn and celebrate their own unique beauty."

Banks further discussed Modelland in an interview with Variety, but kept the specific activities under wraps.

"Modelland is going to be a place where the modeling world meets fantasy, meets entertainment, meets technology, meets retail, meets dining, meets ... your fiercest best self you could ever imagine," the star said.

"You have to go there, you have to be part of it and you have to interact and focus on yourself. It's all about you," she added. "All types of beauty -- men and women, young and older -- are invited to transform into the dream version of themselves. When people leave Modelland, we want them to feel overjoyed and empowered."

Banks promoted Modelland in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"My dream for you will soon be a reality. #ModelLand. A place where everyone can be a model. A place where all beauty is celebrated. I can't wait for you to Step Into Your Light," she wrote.

Banks is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret and Sports Illustrated. She is the creator and host of the reality competition America's Next Top Model, which completed a 24th season in April.