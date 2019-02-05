BTS to present at 2019 Grammy Awards

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop superstars BTS will make an appearance at this year's Grammy Awards for the first time, its agency said Tuesday.
According to Big Hit Entertainment, the seven-member band will present an award at the 2019 Grammy Awards slated for Sunday in Los Angeles. It is unknown what award the group will present.
It is the first time that a South Korean singer will attend the event.
Its latest work "Love Yourself: Tear," which topped the Billboard 200 album chart in May last year, is nominated at the Grammys in the best recording package category. It was designed by HuskyFox, a Korean firm.
The 61st Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, will air on CBS on Sunday.