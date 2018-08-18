Willie Nelson, Wynonna Judd to appear on USA Network's 'Real Country'

Shania Twain performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York City on April 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Country music band Wynonna & The Big Noise perform during the CMA Music Festival in Nashville on June 13, 2015. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Willie Nelson is to appear on the USA Network series "Real Country" this fall. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson, Trace Adkins, Wynonna Judd and Big & Rich are to appear on USA Network's Real Country competition show this fall.

Radio star Graham Bunn is to serve as host of the eight-part series, which features a permanent panel of artists comprised of Shania Twain, Jake Owen and Travis Tritt.

The series is to debut on the cable network Nov. 13.

"In each hour-long episode, Twain, Owen and Tritt will hand-select emerging solo artists, duos and groups to perform in showcases that spotlight the rich traditions, songs and themes of country music. The best artists from each showcase will perform in a two-hour grand finale, for the chance to be named one of country music's next breakout acts," a press release said.