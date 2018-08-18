Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' tops the U.S. album chart

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrive on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit in New York City on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rapper Travis Scott's "Astroworld" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Drake's Scorpion, followed by Mac Miller's Swimming at No. 3, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 4 and YG's Stay Dangerous at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 6, Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy at No. 7, XXXTENTACION's ? at No. 8, the Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again soundtrack at No. 9 and The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 10.

Scott announced Thursday that he is planning a concert tour to support the record.