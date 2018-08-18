Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' tops the U.S. album chart

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Drake's Scorpion, followed by Mac Miller's Swimming at No. 3, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 4 and YG's Stay Dangerous at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 6, Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy at No. 7, XXXTENTACION's ? at No. 8, the Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again soundtrack at No. 9 and The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 10.
Scott announced Thursday that he is planning a concert tour to support the record.