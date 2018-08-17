Travis Scott announces tour; Kylie Jenner and Stormi going, too

Kylie Jenner arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit in New York City on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Travis Scott is going on tour and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi will be tagging along. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott has announced plans for a concert tour.

"ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE TOUR!! PULLING UP EVERYWHERE THIS IS LEG ONE EUROPE AND OTHER CITIES COMING SOON!!" Scott tweeted Thursday.

He also shared a poster for the show, which featured the image of a box of popcorn and a charred teddy bear, as well as a list of cities where he plans to perform.

Among the stops will be Miami, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Denver, Los Angeles and Toronto. No dates have been announced yet.

Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner shared on Instagram another poster for the tour -- this one featuring a decaying carousel horse.

"Me and storm ready for tour," she wrote. "shop.travisscott.com."

Jenner gave birth to their first child, daughter Stormi, in February.