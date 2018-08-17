Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Comedy queen and winner of Season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Alaska is out with a new music video for "Aliens" with her musical partner Jeremy Mikush. The video starts with the duo running through a field together with Alaska donning long, black hair. Jeremy plays a wooden piano and Alaska sings on top of it, surrounded by nature. The song ponders what Aliens would think if they encountered Earth and mankind and whether the two species could live in peace. There's a warp transition into a white space with Alaska and Jeremy dressed as aliens as they continue to sing.

The following scene depicts Alaska and Jeremy in a bedroom summoning an Alien and then dressing it up in drag with a blonde wig and blue hat. Things seem to be going well, but turn grim. The next scene shows Alaska and Jeremy huddled in a dark room, covered in dirt, trying to hide. Jeremy is pulled off-screen by an unseen creature as Alaska fails to save him. Alaska is then left alone, trying to fix a piece of equipment, when a slimy, alien hand with long nails brushes the back of her neck. The alien grabs her shoulder and Alaska shrieks, but then there is a cut to a tranquil field with Alaska and Jeremy singing surrounded by yellow flowers. The video ends with Alaska removing an alien eye mask and the pair looking at each other.

Alaska started getting recognition for her music after she was featured on Season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race and went on to release popular songs in the drag community like "Your Makeup is Terrible" and "Nails."

Jeremy has worked as a creative collaborator and assistant to Alaska for 5 years.

Alaska and Jeremy's album Amethyst Journey was released on streaming platforms and on their website on Friday.