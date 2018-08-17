Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson and Daddy Yankee released a dance-heavy video for their song, "Made For Now," featuring dancers from around the world.
The video, Jackson's first since her 2015 album Unbreakable, features Jackson, Daddy Yankee and a variety of dancers from the United States, Ghana, Nigeria, Grenada and Trinidad.
The dancers bust their moves in locations including the streets of Brooklyn and rooftops in the video, which was directed by Dave Meyers.
Jackson and Daddy Yankee are scheduled to perform the song live Friday night on The Tonight Show.