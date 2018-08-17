Janet Jackson, seen here at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards May 20, 2018, dropped a new music video online for "Made For Now," a collaboration with Daddy Yankee. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson and Daddy Yankee released a dance-heavy video for their song, "Made For Now," featuring dancers from around the world.

The video, Jackson's first since her 2015 album Unbreakable, features Jackson, Daddy Yankee and a variety of dancers from the United States, Ghana, Nigeria, Grenada and Trinidad.

The dancers bust their moves in locations including the streets of Brooklyn and rooftops in the video, which was directed by Dave Meyers.

Jackson and Daddy Yankee are scheduled to perform the song live Friday night on The Tonight Show.