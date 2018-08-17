Trending Stories

Legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin dies at 76
Stars mourn Aretha Franklin: 'She sang and played magnificently'
Ryan Phillippe's 'Shooter' canceled after three seasons
'Catfish' host Nev Schulman, wife expecting second child
Telltale announces schedule for final 'Walking Dead' game

'Crazy Rich Asians' premieres in Los Angeles

'Star Wars: Resistance' trailer and premiere date released
New England Patriots first-round rookie Isaiah Wynn lost for season
Study: U.S. CEOs earn 312 times more than average workers do
How an animal ages depends on what early life was like
Surfacing whale capsizes fishing boat off New Jersey
 
