April 19, 2024 / 9:47 AM

'Pulp Fiction' cast reunites at 30th anniversary screening

By Annie Martin
Uma Thurman (L) and John Travolta attend the 30th anniversary screening of "Pulp Fiction" at the TCM Classic Film Festival on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 19 (UPI) -- Pulp Fiction stars reunited Thursday to celebrate the movie's 30th anniversary.

John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and Harvey Keitel attended a screening of the film at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Cast members Rosanna Arquette, Phil LaMarr, Burr Steers, Eric Stoltz, Julia Sweeney and Frank Whaley were also in attendance, along with producer Lawrence Bender and executive producers Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher.

Pulp Fiction is written and directed by Quentin Tarantino and opened in theaters in October 1994.

Travolta, who played Vincent Vega, praised the film as "epic" while speaking to People on the red carpet.

"It was epic and it evolved," the actor said. "The audiences made this movie what it was, and it wasn't overnight. It took about a year of evolution. In those days, movies stayed in the theaters for a year. So, by the end of the year of it being, it was planetarily epic."

Thurman, who portrayed Mia Wallace, shared similar sentiments during a panel with Travolta, Jackson and Keitel.

"It changed cinema, so it's almost hard to have it sink it," the actress said. "I feel like I've had an evolving and beautifully growing relationship with Pulp Fiction all my life. It changed cinema, and it changed every filmmaker I met since."

Reports surfaced Wednesday that Tarantino has scrapped The Movie Critic as his 10th and final film. The movie was to star Brad Pitt, who previously collaborated with Tarantino on Inglourious Basterds and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

