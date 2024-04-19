1 of 3 | Taylor Swift surprised fans with "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology," an extended version of her 11th studio album. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is back with new music. The 34-year-old singer-songwriter released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday. Advertisement

Swift surprised fans by following-up with the double album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, an extended version of the original album featuring 15 additional songs.

The Tortured Poets Department features the single "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, which Swift will release a music video for Friday at 8 p.m. EDT.

Other songs include the title track, "The Tortured Poets Department," which references fellow singer Charlie Puth, and "Florida!!!" featuring Florence and the Machine.

The Anthology version features "thanK you aIMee," a song that appears to compare Kim Kardashian to a high school bully. Swift and Kardashian clashed in 2016 after Kardashian's then-husband, rapper Kanye West, referenced Swift in his song "Famous."

"The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure," Swift wrote on Instagram.

"This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted," she said. "This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry."

The Tortured Poets Department is Swift's first album of new music since Midnights (2022). She released two re-recorded albums in 2023: Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version).

