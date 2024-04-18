Stephen Colbert to film 'Late Show' in Chicago during Democratic National Convention

1 of 3 | Stephen Colbert (L), pictured with Evelyn McGee-Colbert, will film "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will head to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention. Host Stephen Colbert announced Wednesday that the CBS late-night talk show will film in Chicago during the convention in August. Advertisement

This year's Democratic National Convention (DNC) will run Aug. 19 to 22. The purpose of the convention is to officially nominate Democratic Party candidates for president and vice president in the 2024 election.

The Late Show will broadcast from Auditorium Theatre.

"Now here's the thing -- some of you may know I lived in Chicago for 11 years and it holds a special place in my heart, and not just because of all the Polish sausage that's still lodged in my aorta," Colbert quipped.

"Chicago's where I cut my comedy teeth performing at the Second City," he said. "It's also where this South Carolina boy got an education in winter. Did you know that tears can freeze?"

DNC chair Minyon Moore was announced in August 2023 to head the 2024 convention.