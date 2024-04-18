Trending
April 18, 2024 / 9:38 AM

'Shopaholic' author Sophie Kinsella has brain cancer

By Annie Martin

April 18 (UPI) -- Shopaholic author Sophie Kinsella is going public with her brain cancer diagnosis.

The British writer, known for her Shopaholic book series, said in a post Wednesday that she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a type of aggressive brain cancer, at the end of 2022.

"I've wanted for a long time to share with you a health update and I've been waiting for the strength to do so," Kinsella said.

"I did not share this before because I wanted to make sure that my children were able to hear and process the news in privacy and adapt to our 'new normal,'" she explained.

Kinsella is being treated at University College Hospital in London and has undergone "successful surgery and subsequent radiotherapy and chemotherapy, which is still ongoing."

"At the moment all is stable and I am feeling generally very well, though I get very tired and my memory is even worse than it was before!" the author said.

"I am so grateful to my family and close friends who have been an incredible support to me, and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who have treated me. I am also so grateful to my readers for your constant support," she added.

Kinsella sent her "love and best wishes" to others battling cancer and their supporters.

"It can feel very lonely and scary to have a tough diagnosis, and the support and care of those around you means more than words can say," she said.

Actress Isla Fisher, who starred in the 2009 film Confessions of a Shopaholic based on Kinsella's books, was among those to show her support in the comments.

"Sending you so much love and healing energy," Fisher wrote.

Kinsella's Shopaholic series includes The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic and nine other novels. She most recently published the book The Burnout in October 2023.

