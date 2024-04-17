Trending
April 17, 2024 / 10:35 AM

'Crazy Rich Asians' to be adapted as Broadway musical

By Annie Martin
"Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu will direct a Broadway stage adaptation of the film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu will direct a Broadway stage adaptation of the film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Crazy Rich Asians is being adapted as a Broadway musical.

Jon M. Chu, who directed the 2018 romantic comedy film, will direct the stage adaptation.

The musical is being developed by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and Kevin Kwan, the author of the 2013 novel that inspired the film.

Crazy Rich Asians will feature a book by Leah Nanko Winkler, music by Helen Park and lyrics by Amanda Green and Tat Tong.

The musical will mark Chu's Broadway directorial debut.

As a film director, Chu is also known for the big screen adaptation of the Broadway musical In the Heights. In addition, he directs the upcoming two-part film adaptation of Wicked.

Dates and casting have yet to be announced.

The Crazy Rich Asians film opened in theaters in August 2018. Constance Wu stars as Rachel Chu, a Chinese-American professor who travels with her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) to Singapore, where she discovers his family is fabulously wealthy.

Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong and Michelle Yeoh also star. The film was the first from a major Hollywood studio to feature a majority Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club (1993).

