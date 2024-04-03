Trending
April 3, 2024 / 11:57 AM

'Our Town': Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes join Broadway revival

By Annie Martin
Jim Parsons will play the Stage Manager in a new production of "Our Town." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
April 3 (UPI) -- Jim Parsons and Katie Holmes have joined the cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of Our Town.

Producers announced casting for the production Wednesday after previously sharing plans for the revival in October 2023.

Our Town is a three-act play by Thornton Wilder that first debuted on Broadway in 1938. The play follows the residents of the fictional small town of Grover's Corners, N.H., in the early 1900s.

Parsons and Holmes will star with Zoey Deutch, Ephraim Sykes, Richard Thomas and Billy Eugene Jones.

Parsons will play the Stage Manager, with Deutch as Emily Webb, Holmes as Mrs. Webb, Thomas as Mr.Webb, Sykes as George Gibbs and Jones as Dr. Gibbs.

The Our Town revival is directed by Kenny Leon and will begin previews Sept. 17 at Barrymore Theatre in New York City. The revival officially opens Oct. 10.

"Thornton Wilder's Our Town -- in my mind stands at the top of the Mount Rushmore of great American theatre," Leon said in a statement. "I feel blessed and fortunate to have gained the trust of The Wilder estate to present this classic to another generation of theatre lovers. It's long been a burning desire to collaborate on a Broadway production of such magnitude that speaks so beautifully and intimately to all people about our shared time on the planet."

