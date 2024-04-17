April 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its One Hundred Years of Solitude adaptation.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the series Wednesday featuring Claudio Cataño.

One Hundred Years of Solitude is based on the novel of the same name by late Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez. The show marks the first audiovisual adaptation of Márquez's book.

One Hundred Years of Solitude follows several generations of the Buendía family, whose patriarch, José Arcadio Buendía, founded the fictional town of Macondo.

The teaser shows descendant Colonel Aureliano Buendía (Cataño) recall a moment with his father as he faces a firing squad.

"What follows are breathtaking scenes of José Arcadio Buendía (Marco González) and Úrsula Iguarán's (Susana Morales) journey in search of happiness, fleeing the curse placed upon their lineage," an official description reads.

The cast also includes Jerónimo Barón as a young Aureliano, Ella Becerra as Petronila, Carlos Suaréz as Aureliano Iguarán and Moreno Borja as Melquiades.

One Hundred Years of Solitude is directed by Alex García López and Laura Mora. Netflix is developing the project in cooperation with Márquez's children Rodrigo García and Gonzalo García.

The series is "coming soon" to Netflix.