Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 16, 2024 / 11:10 AM

'Let It Be': Disney+ to stream restoration of Beatles film

By Annie Martin

April 16 (UPI) -- Disney+ will release a restored version of the Beatles film Let It Be.

The streaming service announced in a press release Tuesday that the restoration will premiere May 8, marking the first time the film is available in over 50 years.

Advertisement

Let It Be is directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg and was originally released in May 1970.

The film follows Beatles members John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they rehearse and record songs in January 1969 for their 1970 album, Let It Be. The album was the group's final before their split.

With Lindsay-Hogg's support, Peter Jackson and his Park Road Post Production restored the Let It Be film from the original 16mm negative.

Jackson previously worked on The Beatles: Get Back, a docuseries exploring the making of the Let It Be album. The series features unused footage and audio from the original Let It Be film.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that Michael's movie, Let It Be, has been restored and is finally being re-released after being unavailable for decades," Jackson said in a statement. "I was so lucky to have access to Michael's outtakes for Get Back, and I've always thought that Let It Be is needed to complete the Get Back story."

Advertisement

"Over three parts, we showed Michael and The Beatles filming a groundbreaking new documentary, and Let It Be is that documentary -- the movie they released in 1970," he added. "I now think of it all as one epic story, finally completed after five decades. The two projects support and enhance each other: Let It Be is the climax of Get Back, while Get Back provides a vital missing context for Let It Be."

The Beatles: Get Back premiered on Disney+ in 2021.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift approves of Emily Blunt-Ryan Gosling parody of her song
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift approves of Emily Blunt-Ryan Gosling parody of her song
April 15 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift has approved via social media Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling's parody of her breakup anthem, "All Too Well," on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' is No. 1 album in the U.S. this week
Music // 3 days ago
Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' is No. 1 album in the U.S. this week
April 13 (UPI) -- Beyonce's first country music record, "Cowboy Carter," is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
NCT's Doyoung shares 'Youth' highlight medley
Music // 3 days ago
NCT's Doyoung shares 'Youth' highlight medley
April 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star and NCT member Doyoung released a preview of his debut solo album, "Youth," featuring his brother, Gong Myung.
Nick Cave, Warren Ellis release 'Song for Amy' for Amy Winehouse biopic
Music // 3 days ago
Nick Cave, Warren Ellis release 'Song for Amy' for Amy Winehouse biopic
April 12 (UPI) -- Nick Cave and Warren Ellis released "Song for Amy," a song for the Amy Winehouse biopic "Back to Black."
Girl in Red releases new album, performs 'Too Much' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 3 days ago
Girl in Red releases new album, performs 'Too Much' on 'Tonight Show'
April 12 (UPI) -- Girl in Red released the album "I'm Doing It Again Baby!" and performed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Chloe Bailey takes off in 'Boy Bye' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Chloe Bailey takes off in 'Boy Bye' music video
April 12 (UPI) -- Chloe Bailey released a single and music video for the song "Boy Bye."
Sabrina Carpenter soaks up sun in 'Espresso' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter soaks up sun in 'Espresso' music video
April 12 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter released a single and music video for the song "Espresso."
Dua Lipa releases 'Illusion' ahead of new album
Music // 4 days ago
Dua Lipa releases 'Illusion' ahead of new album
April 12 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa released a single and music video for "Illusion," a song from her forthcoming album, "Radical Optimism."
BabyMonster's 'Sheesh' music video passes 100M views on YouTube
Music // 4 days ago
BabyMonster's 'Sheesh' music video passes 100M views on YouTube
April 11 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster celebrated after its "Sheesh" music video reached 100 million views on YouTube.
Mariah Carey adds shows to 'Mimi' residency in Las Vegas
Music // 4 days ago
Mariah Carey adds shows to 'Mimi' residency in Las Vegas
April 11 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey announced new dates for her "Celebration of Mimi" residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Google Doodle honors Lebanese American poet, artist Etel Adnan
Google Doodle honors Lebanese American poet, artist Etel Adnan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement