'Let It Be': Disney+ to stream restoration of Beatles film

See The Beatles in the 1970 film, Let it Be, fully restored for the first time, streaming May 8 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tI6MGWCN6d— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) April 16, 2024

April 16 (UPI) -- Disney+ will release a restored version of the Beatles film Let It Be.

The streaming service announced in a press release Tuesday that the restoration will premiere May 8, marking the first time the film is available in over 50 years.

Advertisement

Let It Be is directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg and was originally released in May 1970.

The film follows Beatles members John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they rehearse and record songs in January 1969 for their 1970 album, Let It Be. The album was the group's final before their split.

With Lindsay-Hogg's support, Peter Jackson and his Park Road Post Production restored the Let It Be film from the original 16mm negative.

Jackson previously worked on The Beatles: Get Back, a docuseries exploring the making of the Let It Be album. The series features unused footage and audio from the original Let It Be film.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that Michael's movie, Let It Be, has been restored and is finally being re-released after being unavailable for decades," Jackson said in a statement. "I was so lucky to have access to Michael's outtakes for Get Back, and I've always thought that Let It Be is needed to complete the Get Back story."

Advertisement

"Over three parts, we showed Michael and The Beatles filming a groundbreaking new documentary, and Let It Be is that documentary -- the movie they released in 1970," he added. "I now think of it all as one epic story, finally completed after five decades. The two projects support and enhance each other: Let It Be is the climax of Get Back, while Get Back provides a vital missing context for Let It Be."

The Beatles: Get Back premiered on Disney+ in 2021.