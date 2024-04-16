Trending
April 16, 2024 / 10:36 AM

'T.P Bon' anime gets trailer ahead of Netflix release

By Annie Martin
"T.P Bon," an animated series based on the Fujiko F. Fujio manga "Time Patrol Bon," is coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
"T.P Bon," an animated series based on the Fujiko F. Fujio manga "Time Patrol Bon," is coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

April 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series T.P Bon.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the Japanese anime Monday.

T.P Bon is based on the Fujiko F. Fujio (Doraemon) manga Time Patrol Bon and produced by Bones (My Hero Academia).

Akihisa Wakayama voices Bon Namihira, an average junior high school student whose life is upended when he is recruited by Ream Stream (Atsumi Tanezaki), a Time Patrol agent from the future.

Bon (Wakayama) joins Ream and the mysterious creature Buyoyon (Mamoru Miyano) at Time Patrol, a secret organization whose mission is to save lives throughout time without changing history.

"Together with Ream and Buyoyon, Bon travels to various historical moments, such as the construction of the Egyptian pyramids, feudal Japan, the Persian wars in Greece, and much more," am official description reads.

"Despite occasional doubts and failures, Bon, Ream, and their team courageously pursue their mission, navigating the delicate balance between lives that can be saved and those that cannot."

T.P Bon Season 1 premieres May 2 on Netflix, with Season 2 to follow July 17.

