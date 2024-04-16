Trending
April 16, 2024 / 9:08 AM

Keanu Reeves to voice Shadow in third 'Sonic' movie

By Annie Martin
Keanu Reeves will voice Shadow the Hedgehog in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Keanu Reeves will voice Shadow the Hedgehog in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves is joining the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The Hollywood Reporter said Monday that Reeves, an actor known for the Matrix and John Wick film series, will voice Shadow in the upcoming sequel.

Variety and Deadline confirmed the news.

The Sonic the Hedgehog films are based on the Sega video game franchise. The live-action and animated movies follow Sonic, a blue hedgehog who can run at supersonic speeds.

The original film, Sonic the Hedgehog, opened in 2020, while a sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, was released in 2022.

Ben Schwartz voices Sonic, with James Marsden and Jim Carrey as the human characters Sheriff Tom Wachowski and Dr. Robotnik, respectively.

In the video game Sonic Adventure 2, Shadow is a creation of Professor Gerald Robotnik, the grandfather of the movie's Dr. Robotnik. Shadow is an antihero with supersonic speed and the ability to manipulate time through Chaos Control.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is expected to open Dec. 20.

