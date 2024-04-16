Trending
Entertainment News
April 16, 2024 / 9:25 AM

Henry Cavill expecting first child with Natalie Viscuso

By Annie Martin
Henry Cavill (L) confirmed he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
1 of 3 | Henry Cavill (L) confirmed he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Henry Cavill is going to be a dad.

The 40-year-old actor is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.

Cavill confirmed the news to Access Hollywood at the New York premiere of his film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on Monday.

"I'm very excited about it," he said of fatherhood. "Natalie and I are both very excited. I'm sure you'll see much more of that."

Cavill also hinted at Viscuso's pregnancy while discussing Viscuso with E! News.

"We're not shy of a kitchen dance party, I'll tell you that much. A bottle of wine goes down range," he said. "Obviously not now -- but previously."

Cavill told Entertainment Tonight that he's "very much" enjoying this stage of his life.

"I turn 41 in May and I have a real sense of approaching everything with more direction now," he said.

Cavill and Viscuso went public with their relationship in April 2021.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is a spy action comedy film inspired by the Damien Lewis book Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII.

Guy Ritchie directed and co-wrote the film, which also stars Eiza González, Alan Ritchson and Alex Pettyfer.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare opens in theaters Friday.

