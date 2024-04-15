Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony

1 of 5 | Katy Perry (L) and Orlando Bloom attend the Breakthrough Prize ceremony on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom walked the red carpet together over the weekend. The 39-year-old singer and 47-year-old actor attended the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles. Advertisement

Perry wore a black off-shoulder dress, while Bloom sported a white shirt and black tuxedo. The pair smiled and held hands as they posed for photos.

Other attendees included Elon Musk, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego, Kris Jenner and daughter Kim Kardashian, and Bill Gates and Paula Hurd.

The Breakthrough Prize ceremony is presented by the Breakthrough Prize Foundation to celebrate scientific achievement and shine a spotlight on leading luminaries of science and mathematics.

James Corden hosted the event.

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day in February 2019 and have a 3-year-old daughter, Daisy. Bloom also has a 13-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Advertisement

Perry and Bloom recently collaborated together as guest voice stars in the Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom attend Breakthrough Prize ceremony