April 15 (UPI) -- Turkish series Thank You, Next is coming to Netflix in May.

Netflix shared a premiere date, May 9, alongside a teaser for the show Monday.

Thank You, Next is a romantic drama starring Serenay Sarikaya.

"After a painful breakup, a young lawyer dives head first into the confusing world of modern dating, with the unwavering support of her best friends," an official description reads.

Metin Akdülger, Boran Kuzum, Bade Iscil, Hakan Kurtas and Ahmet Rifat Sungar also star.

Other Turkish series on Netflix include As the Crow Flies, Who Were We Running From and Kübra.