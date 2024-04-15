Jill Duggar announces stillbirth of baby girl

April 15 (UPI) -- Jill Duggar has announced the stillbirth of her baby girl.

The 32-year-old television personality experienced a pregnancy loss while expecting her fourth child with her husband, Derick Dillard.

Duggar shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Dillard holding their daughter.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero," the couple captioned the post.

"From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world," they added. "We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie."

Duggar's sister Jinger Duggar showed her support for Duggar in the comments.

"Love you so much sis. Continuing to uphold you all in prayer. Sweet little Isla will be missed," Jinger wrote.

Duggar and Dillard have three children, sons Israel David, 9, Samuel Scott, 6, and Frederick "Freddy" Michael, 21 months.

The couple married in June 2014 and celebrated 10 years together in November 2023.

Duggar and her family came to fame on the TLC reality series 19 Kids & Counting, which followed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children. The family later starred on Counting On.