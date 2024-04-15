Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 15, 2024 / 8:57 AM

Jill Duggar announces stillbirth of baby girl

By Annie Martin

April 15 (UPI) -- Jill Duggar has announced the stillbirth of her baby girl.

The 32-year-old television personality experienced a pregnancy loss while expecting her fourth child with her husband, Derick Dillard.

Advertisement

Duggar shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Dillard holding their daughter.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero," the couple captioned the post.

"From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world," they added. "We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie."

Advertisement

Duggar's sister Jinger Duggar showed her support for Duggar in the comments.

"Love you so much sis. Continuing to uphold you all in prayer. Sweet little Isla will be missed," Jinger wrote.

Duggar and Dillard have three children, sons Israel David, 9, Samuel Scott, 6, and Frederick "Freddy" Michael, 21 months.

The couple married in June 2014 and celebrated 10 years together in November 2023.

Advertisement

Duggar and her family came to fame on the TLC reality series 19 Kids & Counting, which followed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children. The family later starred on Counting On.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Emily VanCamp gives birth to second child with Josh Bowman
Entertainment News // 1 minute ago
Emily VanCamp gives birth to second child with Josh Bowman
April 15 (UPI) -- Emily VanCamp welcomed a daughter, Rio Rose, with her husband and former "Revenge" co-star, Josh Bowman.
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
TV // 24 minutes ago
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
April 15 (UPI) -- "Thank You, Next," a Turkish romantic drama starring Serenay Sarikaya, will premiere on Netflix.
Taylor Swift approves of Emily Blunt-Ryan Gosling parody of her song
Music // 1 hour ago
Taylor Swift approves of Emily Blunt-Ryan Gosling parody of her song
April 15 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift has approved via social media Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling's parody of her breakup anthem, "All Too Well," on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
Google Doodle honors Lebanese American poet, artist Etel Adnan
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Google Doodle honors Lebanese American poet, artist Etel Adnan
April 15 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle honors Lebanese American poet and artist Etel Adnan.
Nicole Scherzinger, 'Sunset Boulevard' win big at the Olivier Awards
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Nicole Scherzinger, 'Sunset Boulevard' win big at the Olivier Awards
April 15 (UPI) -- "Sunset Boulevard" -- and its star Nicole Scherzinger -- were the big winners at the Olivier Awards gala celebrating live theater in London on Sunday.
Sophie Nélisse: Holocaust hero Irena Gut Opdyke story 'important to tell'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Sophie Nélisse: Holocaust hero Irena Gut Opdyke story 'important to tell'
LOS ANGELES, April 15 (UPI) -- Sophie Nélisse plays Irena Gut Opdyke in "Irena's Vow," in theaters Monday and Tuesday only, and hopes the film will make Gut Opdyke's heroic actions during World War II more well known.
Famous birthdays for April 15: Alice Braga, Luke Evans
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 15: Alice Braga, Luke Evans
April 15 (UPI) -- Actor Alice Braga turns 41 and actor Luke Evans turns 45, among the famous birthdays for April 15.
'Civil War' tops North American box office with $25.7M
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Civil War' tops North American box office with $25.7M
April 14 (UPI) -- "Civil War" -- starring Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny -- is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $25.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Dua Lipa to guest host, sing on May 4 edition of 'SNL'
TV // 15 hours ago
Dua Lipa to guest host, sing on May 4 edition of 'SNL'
April 14 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa is set to guest host and provide the musical entertainment for the May 4 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
TV // 21 hours ago
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
April 14 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling's "Fall Guy" co-star Emily Blunt and former "SNL" cast mate Kate McKinnon made surprise appearances when Gosling guest-hosted the sketch-comedy show this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Famous birthdays for April 14: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rob McElhenney
Famous birthdays for April 14: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rob McElhenney
Movie review: 'Challengers' makes Zendaya love triangle absurd
Movie review: 'Challengers' makes Zendaya love triangle absurd
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement