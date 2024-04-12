Trending
April 12, 2024 / 9:28 AM

Dua Lipa releases 'Illusion' ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
Dua Lipa released a single and music video for "Illusion," a song from her forthcoming album, "Radical Optimism." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Dua Lipa released a single and music video for "Illusion," a song from her forthcoming album, "Radical Optimism." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

April 12 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa is gearing up for the release of her new album.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and music video for "Illusion," a new song from her forthcoming album, Radical Optimism, on Friday.

The "Illusion" video shows Lipa perform alongside water polo players and artistic swimmers at the Piscina Municipal de Montjuïc in Barcelona, Spain, as she sings about taking her "rose-colored glasses off" and seeing a love interest for what they are.

"I already know your type / tellin' me the things I like / Tryna make me yours for life, takin' me for a ride," she sings.

Lipa celebrated the song's release on Instagram.

"ILLUSION OUT NOW!!!!! I hope you love this song and video as much as we really truly loved and had fun making this," the star wrote.

"This song started everything for this album sonically and it was the first song I wrote with 'the band' (@carolineailin @dannylharle @tobiasjessojr @tameimpala) it has just made me even more excited for Radical Optimism in 3 WEEKS ~ aaaaahhh it's all bloody kicking off!!!" she said. "what a team, thank you I love you!!"

Radical Optimism also features the singles "Houdini" and "Training Season." Lipa will release the album May 3.

The album is a follow-up to Lipa's Grammy-winning 2020 album, Future Nostalgia.

Dua Lipa arrives on the red carpet at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. That year she collaborated with K-pop stars Blackpink on the song "Kiss and Make Up." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

