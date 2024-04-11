Mariah Carey adds shows to 'Mimi' residency in Las Vegas

1 of 3 | Mariah Carey announced new dates for her "Celebration of Mimi" residency show at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey is adding new shows to her Las Vegas residency. On Thursday, the 55-year-old singer and actress announced eight more dates for her Celebration of Mimi show at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Advertisement

The new dates are July 26, 27 and 31 and Aug. 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale April 19 at 1 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales for Citi card members to begin Friday at 1 p.m.

"The Celebration of Mimi continues this summer! We just added more Mimi shows this July 26 - August 10," Carey wrote on Instagram.

Carey announced the residency in February. The show marks the 19th anniversary of her album The Emancipation of Mimi, which features such singles as "It's Like That," "We Belong Together" and "Shake It Off."

Advertisement

Carey will perform fan favorites from The Emancipation of Mimi and other hits from her career.

Celebration of Mimi kicks off Friday.

Carey released her most recent album, Caution, in 2018. She recently collaborated with Ariana Grande on Grande's "Yes, And? (Remix)."

