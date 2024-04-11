Trending
Movies
April 11, 2024 / 11:50 AM

'Bob Marley: One Love' coming Friday to Paramount+

By Annie Martin
"Bob Marley: One Love," a biopic starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley, will start streaming on Paramount+. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
1 of 4 | "Bob Marley: One Love," a biopic starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley, will start streaming on Paramount+. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

April 11 (UPI) -- Bob Marley: One Love is coming to Paramount+.

Paramount+ announced in a press release that the film will start streaming on its service Friday.

Bob Marley: One Love is a musical biopic starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Jamaican reggae singer-songwriter and musician Bob Marley, who died at age 36 in 1981.

The film celebrates "the life and music an of icon who inspired generations through his message of love, peace and unity" and shares Marley's "incredible story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music that changed the world."

Lashana Lynch and James Norton also star.

Bob Marley: One Love is directed and co-written by Reinaldo Marcus Green. Marley's widow, Rita Marley, and children Ziggy Marley and Cedella Marley are among the producers.

Bob Marley: One Love opened in theaters in February. The film set new opening-day records for a music biopic in the U.K., France and other territories, and has grossed more than $175 million at the worldwide box office to date.

