April 11, 2024 / 11:14 AM

'Dark Matter' trailer: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly star in sci-fi thriller

By Annie Martin
Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly star in "Dark Matter," an Apple TV+ series based on the Blake Crouch novel. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 4 | Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly star in "Dark Matter," an Apple TV+ series based on the Blake Crouch novel. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

April 11 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Dark Matter.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi thriller Thursday featuring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly.

Dark Matter is based on the Blake Crouch novel of the same name, which is described as "a story about the road not taken."

Edgerton plays Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor and family man who -- one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago -- is abducted into an alternate version of his life.

"Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself," an official synopsis reads.

Connelly plays Jason's wife, Daniela, while Alice Braga portrays Amanda, a woman in one of Jason's other realities.

The cast also includes Jimmi Simpson, Oakes Fegley and Dayo Okeniyi.

Dark Matter is created by Crouch, who serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer. The series will have a two-episode premiere May 8 on Apple TV+.

