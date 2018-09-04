Dua Lipa collaborated with Black Pink on her new song "Kiss and Make Up." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa will release a song with South Korean girl group Black Pink.

The 23-year-old British singer collaborated with the K-pop stars on her new song "Kiss and Make Up."

"Kiss and Make Up" will appear on a forthcoming deluxe version of Lipa's self-titled debut studio album. Lipa announced the project and shared a track list for the album in a tweet Monday.

"So excited to release a super deluxe edition of my album on October 19th with 3 NEW SONGS!! Think of this as a little gift to wrap up this album cycle! Thank you for all the love and support," she wrote.

So excited to release a super deluxe edition of my album on October 19th with 3 NEW SONGS!! Think of this as a little gift to wrap up this album cycle! 🎁 Thank you for all the love and support. 💖👼🏻🚀🔥⚡️💋👀🌈💎🔮 pic.twitter.com/0lGq6gd5t8 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) September 4, 2018

Lipa voiced her excitement in a subsequent tweet.

"I'm so happy that you guys are happy! I was very excited about thissss but also sad bc it's coming to an end. But also happy bc new music and new era!!" she wrote.

Lipa met Black Pink members Jennie and Lisa at her concert in Seoul in May. She posted a photo with the K-pop stars on Instagram.

"IN YOUR AREA @blackpinkofficial," the singer wrote.

Lipa is known for the singles "New Rules, "IDGAF" and "One Kiss," and released her debut studio album in June 2017. Black Pink consists of Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé, and last released the EP Square Up in June.