BTS attends the American Music Awards on November 19, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

James Corden tweeted about BTS following the release of "Love Yourself: Answer." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- James Corden wants South Korean boy band BTS to appear on Carpool Karaoke.

The 40-year-old British television personality tweeted about the K-pop group Tuesday following the release of BTS' album Love Yourself: Answer.

Corden, who hosts The Late Late Show with James Corden, said he hopes BTS will perform on the CBS late-night talk show. He also suggested the boy band film a Carpool Karaoke segment.

"I want @BTS_twt to come on my show and perform serendipity so bad! Maybe we could even sing it in a #CarpoolKaraoke?" the star wrote.

Corden said Wednesday he was listening to Love Yourself: Answer on the set of his movie Super Intelligence.

"Morning Atlanta! First day filming on #SuperIntelligence and I couldn't be more excited," he captioned a screenshot of his phone, which was playing the BTS song "Tear."

BTS performed its single "Fake Love" on The Late Late Show in June. The group released Love Yourself: Answer last week, and have also caught the attention of American singer Khalid.

"I can't stop playing this @BTS_twt sooooo good," Khalid tweeted Tuesday.

"Thank you @thegreatkhalid #JIMIN," the group responded.