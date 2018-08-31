A post shared by Lay Zhang (@zyxzjs) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- EXO singer Lay released a music video with Alan Walker on Friday.

The 26-year-old Chinese singer collaborated with the Norwegian producer on his "Sheep (Alan Walker Relift)" remix and video.

The new "Sheep" video shows Lay singing and rapping in an abandoned building as an unnatural storm brews. He also performs coordinated dances with several backup dancers.

"Walkers! Lay - Sheep (Alan Walker Relift) is finally out! Check out the music video," Walker tweeted Friday.

The original version of "Sheep" appears on Lay's debut solo album, LAY 02 SHEEP, which debuted in October. The album also includes the single "I Need U."

Lay came to fame with EXO, a South Korean-Chinese boy band based in Seoul. The group released its debut Japanese album, Countdown, in January.

The Korea Herald said Thursday Lay will collaborate with fellow K-pop act NCT 127 and American singer Jason Derulo on the new single "Let's Shut Up and Dance." The song is an homage to late singer Michael Jackson.