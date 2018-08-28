Shinhwa releases new album, 'Kiss Me Like That' music video

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Shinhwa returned with new music Tuesday.

The K-pop group released its 20th anniversary album, Heart, and a music video for the single "Kiss Me Like That."

The moody "Kiss Me Like That" video takes place at a jazz club. Eric Mun, Lee Min-woo, Kim Dong-wan, Shin Hye-sung, Jun Jin and Andy Lee sport jewel-tone ensembles and perform coordinated dances.

"[NOTICE] SHINHWA TWENTY SPECIAL ALBUM 'HEART' Kiss Me Like That - Official MV," Shinhwa announced on its official Twitter page.

Heart includes "Kiss Me Like That" and five other tracks. The album is Shinhwa's first since Unchanging: Touch, which debuted in January 2017.

"The 20th-anniversary album is all the more special as it includes various genres across Shinhwa's wide musical spectrum," the group's agency, Shinhwa Co., said, according to The Korea Herald.

Shinhwa will celebrate its 20th anniversary at a pair of concerts in Seoul in October. The group is known for such singles as "T.O.P," "Perfect Man," "Sniper" and "Touch."