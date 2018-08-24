BTS releases new album, 'Idol' music video

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS returned with new music Friday.
The K-pop group released the album Love Yourself: Answer and a music video for the single "Idol."
The "Idol" video is set against a number of colorful backdrops. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook wear several coordinated ensembles, including hanbok-inspired clothing.
Love Yourself: Answer features six other new tracks, including "Epiphany." The digital version of the album also includes a version of "Idol" featuring American rapper Nicki Minaj.
"#Idol @BTS_twt Uh!!! What's Good KOREA?!" Minaj tweeted.
Love Yourself: Answer is the third and final installation in BTS' Love Yourself album series. The group will kick off a worldwide tour in promotion of the album Saturday in Seoul.