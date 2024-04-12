Trending
'Young Woman and the Sea' trailer: Daisy Ridley plays historic swimmer

By Annie Martin
Daisy Ridley plays Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle in the new film "Young Woman and the Sea." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Daisy Ridley plays Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle in the new film "Young Woman and the Sea."

April 12 (UPI) -- Disney is giving a glimpse of the new film Young Woman and the Sea.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley.

Young Woman and the Sea is based on the Glenn Stout book of the same name, which recounts how real-life American competitive swimmer Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle became the first woman to swim across the English Channel in 1926.

"Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement -- a 21-mile trek from France to England," an official description reads.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston and Glenn Fleshler also star.

Young Woman and the Sea is written by Jeff Nathanson and directed by Joachim Rønning, with Ridley, Rønning and John G. Scotti as executive producers.

The film opens in select theaters May 31.

Ridley is known for playing Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. She recently starred in a film adaptation of the Karen Dionne novel The Marsh King's Daughter.

