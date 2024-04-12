Trending
April 12, 2024 / 9:54 AM

Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon

By Annie Martin
Joseph Quinn (L) and Lupita Nyong'o attend the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards on Thursday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 6 | Joseph Quinn (L) and Lupita Nyong'o attend the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards on Thursday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt and other stars were honored Thursday at CinemaCon.

CinemaCon, an annual convention of movie theater owners from around the world, culminated with the Big Screen Achievement Awards at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Nyong'o, an actress known for 12 Years a Slave, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Black Panther and Us, received the CinemaCon Star of the Year Award. The actress will next appear in A Quiet Place: Day One.

"In just over ten years, Lupita Nyong'o has established herself as one of the most talented and respected actors of our time," CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser previously said in a press release. "From her Oscar winning role in 12 Years a Slave to her most chilling and determined performance in Us, she never fails to surprise, captivate and engross us with each new role she undertakes."

Quinn, an actor best known for playing Eddie Munson on the Netflix series Stranger Things, received the CinemaCon Breakthrough Performer of the Year Award ahead of his upcoming roles in A Quiet Place: Day One, Gladiator 2 and The Fantastic Four.

"With two major tentpoles on the horizon in 2024 alone, with A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator 2, Joseph Quinn's star is more on the rise than anyone could have anticipated," Neuhauser said. "And Quinn, who really turned heads with his important role in Stranger Things, is set to become one of The Fantastic Four."

Greenblatt, an actress who appeared in In the Heights, Barbie and the Disney+ series Ahsoka, received the CinemaCon Rising Star of 2024 Award. She will next play Tiny Tina in the Borderlands movie.

"Acting since the age of six, Ariana Greenblatt has a resume that already includes such high-profile films as Avengers: Infinity War, The One and Only Ivan, In the Heights, 65, and of course, the top grossing film of 2023, Barbie," Neuhauser said. "To say that her star is on the rise is a true understatement. Next up is the eagerly anticipated Borderlands that will undoubtedly continue this young star's trajectory towards stardom."

Here's the full list of honorees:

Geena Davis (Viola Davis Trailblazer Award)

Ariana Greenblatt (CinemaCon Rising Star of 2024 Award)

George Miller (CinemaCon International Career Achievement in Filmmaking Award)

Dennis Quaid (Cinema Icon Award)

Dan Stevens (CinemaCon Award of Excellence in Acting)

Patrick Stickney (CinemaCon 2024 Art Contest for his work "Grand Exterior")

Joseph Quinn (CinemaCon Breakthrough Performer of the Year Award)

Amy Poehler (CinemaCon Vanguard Award)

Shawn Levy (CinemaCon Director of the Year Award)

Lupita Nyong'o (CinemaCon Star of the Year Award)

Amy Poehler, Dennis Quaid honored at CinemaCon 2024

Amy Poehler, recipient of the CinemaCon Vanguard Award, arrives for the CinemaCon 2024 Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on April 11, 2024. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

