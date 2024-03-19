Trending
March 19, 2024 / 12:53 PM

'The Acolyte' trailer: Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae lead 'Star Wars' series

By Annie Martin
Amandla Stenberg stars in the "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte." Photo courtesy of Disney+
March 19 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new show The Acolyte.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Tuesday featuring Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix).

The Acolyte is a new series in the Star Wars universe. The show takes place during the High Republic era, about 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace (1999).

In The Acolyte, "an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems..." an official synopsis reads.

Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman and Joonas Suotamo also star.

The Acolyte is created by Leslye Headland, who serves as an executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Headland also directed Episodes 1 and 2.

The series will have a two-episode premiere June 4 on Disney+.

