March 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver. The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi epic Monday featuring Sofia Boutella. Advertisement

The Scargiver is a follow-up to Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, released in December 2023.

The two-part film is a space opera directed and co-written by Zack Snyder (300) that was inspired by Star Wars and Seven Samurai.

The Scargiver follows Kora (Boutella) and the surviving warriors "as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own fight against the Motherworld."

"On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made," an official description reads.

Ed Skrein, Bae Doona, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Jena Malone, Cary Elwes, Ray Fisher and Corey Stoll also star.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver premieres April 19 on Netflix.