Dec. 26, 2023 / 10:12 AM

'Rebel Moon' stars prepare for war in Part Two teaser trailer

By Annie Martin
Sofia Boutella plays Kora in the "Rebel Moon" films. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 4 | Sofia Boutella plays Kora in the "Rebel Moon" films. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Monday featuring Sofia Boutella and Djimon Hounsou.

Part Two: The Scargiver is a sequel to Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, released Friday.

The two-part sci-fi epic is co-written and directed by Zack Snyder. Boutella plays Kora, a mysterious warrior living in "a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force."

The teaser shows Hounsou's Titus lead the villagers in preparing for war.

"Gather every hunting rifle, every knife, every round of ammunition in the village," he instructs.

Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher and Charlie Hunnam also star.

The sequel "continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld," according to an official synopsis.

"On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made."

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver premieres April 19 on Netflix.

