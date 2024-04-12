'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist to divorce

EXCLUSIVE: "The Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce they are getting divorced. "We've looked closely at our situation...and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage." https://t.co/tmeLsD9HqB pic.twitter.com/4rYZw58tGn— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 12, 2024

April 12 (UPI) -- Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are headed for divorce.

The television personalities announced their split on Friday's episode of Good Morning America, three months after their wedding.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation -- our living situation and so forth," Turner said. "We've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

"The thing that strikes me most in our conversations, it's been how dedicated both of us are to our families," he added. "So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to live apart."

Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, met and got engaged in the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, a spinoff of the dating series The Bachelor that features a senior Bachelor and contestants. The couple married during a live televised special, The Golden Wedding, on Jan. 4.

Following their wedding, Turner, who lives in Indiana, and Nist, who is based out of New Jersey, planned to move in together but never found a home. Us Weekly reported this month that the pair were living apart.

"We just looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision," Nist said.

Turner and Nist denied that they fell out of love.

"I still love this person. I have no doubt in my mind I'm still am in love with her. I root for her every day," Turner said.

The couple, who were both widowed prior to meeting, remain hopeful that they will find love again in the future and encouraged others to keep looking.

"We say don't give up. We say stay in it, stay hopeful, 'cause we are," Nist said.

ABC announced in February that it has ordered The Golden Bachelorette, a spinoff of The Golden Bachelor featuring a female senior lead, that will premiere this summer.

