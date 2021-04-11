April 11 (UPI) -- Zack Snyder's Justice League and The Witcher star Henry Cavill went Instagram official with his girlfriend, TV executive Natalie Viscuso, this weekend.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Cavill captioned a photo of him and Viscuso sitting at a table.

Advertisement

Viscuso, 31, is studying a chess board and Cavill, 37, is smiling at Viscuso.

The post has gotten nearly 3 million "likes" since Saturday.

People.com said the couple was seen last week holding hands as they walked his dog, Kal, in London.