Carlos and Alexa PenaVega mourn stillbirth of daughter Indy

Alexa PenaVega (R) experienced a pregnancy loss while expecting her fourth child with Carlos PenaVega.

April 16 (UPI) -- Carlos and Alexa PenaVega are mourning the loss of baby No. 4. The couple announced Monday that Alexa PenaVega experienced a pregnancy loss while expecting their fourth child, daughter Indy Rex, who was born stillborn. Advertisement

"There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter 'Indy' was born at rest," the pair wrote on Instagram. "It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace."

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega said they have found comfort in God and prayers from their community as they mourn their daughter.

"This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all," the couple said. "Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted... then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her."

"Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you can't wait to see how many other lives you change," the pair concluded their post.

Carlos PenaVega's Big Time Rush bandmates and Alexa PenaVega's Spy Kids co-star Daryl Sabara showed their support for the couple in the comments.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with your whole family. We love you and you're in our hearts always. Rest in peace, sweet angel," Big Time Rush said.

"Love you so so much," Sabara wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Carlos PenaVega, an actor and singer who starred on the Nickelodeon series Big Time Rush, and Alexa PenaVega, an actress who played Carmen Cortez in the Spy Kids movies, married in January 2014.

The couple have three other children, sons Ocean, 6, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2. They announced in November 2023 that they were expecting their fourth child.

"Thank God we love adventures," the pair wrote at the time. "Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro!"