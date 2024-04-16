Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 16, 2024 / 8:46 AM

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega mourn stillbirth of daughter Indy

By Annie Martin
Alexa PenaVega (R) experienced a pregnancy loss while expecting her fourth child with Carlos PenaVega. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
1 of 2 | Alexa PenaVega (R) experienced a pregnancy loss while expecting her fourth child with Carlos PenaVega. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Carlos and Alexa PenaVega are mourning the loss of baby No. 4.

The couple announced Monday that Alexa PenaVega experienced a pregnancy loss while expecting their fourth child, daughter Indy Rex, who was born stillborn.

Advertisement

"There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter 'Indy' was born at rest," the pair wrote on Instagram. "It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace."

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega said they have found comfort in God and prayers from their community as they mourn their daughter.

"This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all," the couple said. "Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted... then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her."

Advertisement

"Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you can't wait to see how many other lives you change," the pair concluded their post.
Advertisement

Carlos PenaVega's Big Time Rush bandmates and Alexa PenaVega's Spy Kids co-star Daryl Sabara showed their support for the couple in the comments.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with your whole family. We love you and you're in our hearts always. Rest in peace, sweet angel," Big Time Rush said.

"Love you so so much," Sabara wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Carlos PenaVega, an actor and singer who starred on the Nickelodeon series Big Time Rush, and Alexa PenaVega, an actress who played Carmen Cortez in the Spy Kids movies, married in January 2014.

The couple have three other children, sons Ocean, 6, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2. They announced in November 2023 that they were expecting their fourth child.

"Thank God we love adventures," the pair wrote at the time. "Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro!"

Read More

Latest Headlines

Henry Cavill expecting first child with Natalie Viscuso
Entertainment News // 22 minutes ago
Henry Cavill expecting first child with Natalie Viscuso
April 16 (UPI) -- Henry Cavill confirmed he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
Keanu Reeves to voice Shadow in third 'Sonic' movie
Movies // 39 minutes ago
Keanu Reeves to voice Shadow in third 'Sonic' movie
April 16 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves will voice Shadow the Hedgehog in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3."
Famous birthdays for April 16: Claire Foy, Jon Cryer
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 16: Claire Foy, Jon Cryer
April 16 (UPI) -- Actor Claire Foy turns 40 and actor Jon Cryer turns 59, among the famous birthdays for April 16.
Robyn Dixon exits 'Real Housewives of Potomac': 'I was fired'
TV // 21 hours ago
Robyn Dixon exits 'Real Housewives of Potomac': 'I was fired'
April 15 (UPI) -- Robyn Dixon said she was "fired" from "Real Housewives of Potomac" after eight seasons.
'Tamron Hall Show' renewed for Season 6
TV // 22 hours ago
'Tamron Hall Show' renewed for Season 6
April 15 (UPI) -- "The Tamron Hall Show," a talk show hosted by Tamron Hall, will return for a sixth season.
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
April 15 (UPI) -- Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attended the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles.
Emily VanCamp gives birth to second child with Josh Bowman
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Emily VanCamp gives birth to second child with Josh Bowman
April 15 (UPI) -- Emily VanCamp welcomed a daughter, Rio Rose, with her husband and former "Revenge" co-star, Josh Bowman.
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
TV // 1 day ago
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
April 15 (UPI) -- "Thank You, Next," a Turkish romantic drama starring Serenay Sarikaya, will premiere on Netflix.
Jill Duggar announces stillbirth of baby girl
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Jill Duggar announces stillbirth of baby girl
April 15 (UPI) -- Jill Duggar experienced a pregnancy loss while expecting her fourth child with her husband, Derick Dillard.
Taylor Swift approves of Emily Blunt-Ryan Gosling parody of her song
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift approves of Emily Blunt-Ryan Gosling parody of her song
April 15 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift has approved via social media Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling's parody of her breakup anthem, "All Too Well," on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
Google Doodle honors Lebanese American poet, artist Etel Adnan
Google Doodle honors Lebanese American poet, artist Etel Adnan
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement