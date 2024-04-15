Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 15, 2024 / 12:15 PM

Robyn Dixon exits 'Real Housewives of Potomac': 'I was fired'

By Annie Martin

April 15 (UPI) -- Robyn Dixon won't return on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The 45-year-old television personality announced on her Reasonably Shady podcast Monday that she was "fired" from the Bravo reality series after eight seasons.

Advertisement

"Yes, I will not be returning for Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac," Dixon confirmed. "It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation and say, 'Oh, I am walking away and this is a break' or anything like this. This is a network decision."

Dixon had been with the show since its premiere in 2016.

"I hope that I inspired you, the viewers, the fans, to live your life, you know, authentically, not feel pressure to change for anyone or for society or to impress people and just be yourself," she said. "It's been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy, wild journey the past eight years."

Advertisement

Dixon's exit follows news that Candiace Dillard is leaving RHOP. Dillard joined the show in Season 3.

"With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP," she announced in March.

Season 8 concluded Sunday with Part 3 of the three-part reunion. The season featured Dixon, Dillard, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton and Nneka Ihim.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Tamron Hall Show' renewed for Season 6
TV // 1 hour ago
'Tamron Hall Show' renewed for Season 6
April 15 (UPI) -- "The Tamron Hall Show," a talk show hosted by Tamron Hall, will return for a sixth season.
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
TV // 3 hours ago
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
April 15 (UPI) -- "Thank You, Next," a Turkish romantic drama starring Serenay Sarikaya, will premiere on Netflix.
Dua Lipa to guest host, sing on May 4 edition of 'SNL'
TV // 18 hours ago
Dua Lipa to guest host, sing on May 4 edition of 'SNL'
April 14 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa is set to guest host and provide the musical entertainment for the May 4 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
TV // 1 day ago
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
April 14 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling's "Fall Guy" co-star Emily Blunt and former "SNL" cast mate Kate McKinnon made surprise appearances when Gosling guest-hosted the sketch-comedy show this weekend.
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
TV // 2 days ago
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
NEW YORK, April 13 (UPI) -- Sandra Oh says she wanted to co-star in "The Sympathizer" because representation matters and the satirical espionage thriller was the rare show on American television to feature a largely Asian cast.
CBS says upcoming 15th season of 'The Talk' will be its last
TV // 2 days ago
CBS says upcoming 15th season of 'The Talk' will be its last
April 13 (UPI) -- CBS has announced that the upcoming 15th season of "The Talk" will be its last.
Elizabeth Smart to produce Tanya Kach movie, special for Lifetime
TV // 2 days ago
Elizabeth Smart to produce Tanya Kach movie, special for Lifetime
April 12 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced a new true crime movie and special on Friday. "The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story" and "Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart" will air this summer.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for Season 4, 'Lower Decks' to end
TV // 2 days ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for Season 4, 'Lower Decks' to end
April 12 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the renewal of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" for a fourth season, ahead of the third, and that the fifth season of animated "Lower Decks" will be the final season.
'Fallout:' Walton Goggins calls The Ghoul ruthless, funny bounty hunter
TV // 2 days ago
'Fallout:' Walton Goggins calls The Ghoul ruthless, funny bounty hunter
NEW YORK, April 12 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins said he wanted to play The Ghoul in the new sci-fi series, "Fallout," because he could explore who the character was before and after a nuclear apocalypse.
Ryan Gosling is odd man out in 'SNL' promo with Chris Stapleton
TV // 3 days ago
Ryan Gosling is odd man out in 'SNL' promo with Chris Stapleton
April 12 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling, Chris Stapleton and Sarah Sherman appeared in a "Saturday Night Live" promo ahead of Gosling's return as host.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
Movie review: 'Challengers' makes Zendaya love triangle absurd
Movie review: 'Challengers' makes Zendaya love triangle absurd
Google Doodle honors Lebanese American poet, artist Etel Adnan
Google Doodle honors Lebanese American poet, artist Etel Adnan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement