April 7, 2024 / 11:07 AM

'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum Lauri Peterson mourning the death of her son

By Karen Butler
Lauri Peterson has announced the death of her 35-year-old son, Josh. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Lauri Peterson has announced the death of her 35-year-old son, Josh. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

April 7 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lauri Peterson has announced via Instagram that her son, Joshua-Michael Phillip Waring, has died at the age of 35 after a long battle with substance abuse order.

The exact cause and circumstances of his death were not immediately disclosed.

"It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday. No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great," Peterson wrote in her post Saturday, which also included several happy-looking family photos.

"Josh's childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music," she added. "Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much!"

Waring is also survived by his daughter Kennady.

He was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2022 drug charge related to his possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

He previously spent four years in prison for attempted murder for shooting a man outside of a sober living home in 2016.

